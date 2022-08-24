FORECAST: High temperatures near 90 for Wednesday
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Expect clear skies and comfortable temperatures for your Tuesday evening. It will feel great again at the bus stop Wednesday morning, with temperatures in the middle 60s to start the day. We are tracking one or two isolated showers Thursday, with better rain chances on the way for the metro into your Sunday. Stay connected with us via our apps.
