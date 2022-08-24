‘Distraction theft’ cases are increasing, Lenexa police say

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department says there has been an increase in “distraction theft” cases around the Kansas City metro.

The police department posted a series of tweets about it on Aug. 24.

They said a “distraction theft” is when two or three suspects work together at a retail store to steal something from someone.

Usually, one or two of them will start talking to the victim while shopping. Sometimes, they will ask for their opinion on a particular item.

While the victim is distracted and talking to the suspects, another suspect will reach into the victim’s purse and take their wallet.

All the suspects will then leave and start using the stolen credit cards at other retailers right away.

By the time the victim realizes their wallet has been stolen, their cards have already been used.

The police department posted a picture of a “distraction theft” in progress. In the picture, you can see a suspect in pink reaching into the victim’s purse as another suspect in a black hat talks to the victim.

Lenexa police urge people to pay attention to their surroundings and keep a close eye on their purse when in public.

They say people can also keep their purse zipped closed, wear a cross-body bag, or even rock a “fanny pack.”

