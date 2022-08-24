Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

‘Distraction theft’ cases are increasing, Lenexa police say

The Lenexa Police Department is warning the public to be on the alert for "distraction thefts."
The Lenexa Police Department is warning the public to be on the alert for "distraction thefts."(Lenexa Police Department)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department says there has been an increase in “distraction theft” cases around the Kansas City metro.

The police department posted a series of tweets about it on Aug. 24.

They said a “distraction theft” is when two or three suspects work together at a retail store to steal something from someone.

Usually, one or two of them will start talking to the victim while shopping. Sometimes, they will ask for their opinion on a particular item.

While the victim is distracted and talking to the suspects, another suspect will reach into the victim’s purse and take their wallet.

All the suspects will then leave and start using the stolen credit cards at other retailers right away.

By the time the victim realizes their wallet has been stolen, their cards have already been used.

The police department posted a picture of a “distraction theft” in progress. In the picture, you can see a suspect in pink reaching into the victim’s purse as another suspect in a black hat talks to the victim.

Lenexa police urge people to pay attention to their surroundings and keep a close eye on their purse when in public.

They say people can also keep their purse zipped closed, wear a cross-body bag, or even rock a “fanny pack.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Len Dawson was a legendary figure in sports broadcast whom and many saw him as a steward for...
'He was all class': Local broadcasters remember Len Dawson
Jan Stenerud called Len Dawson "a perfect leader."
‘A perfect leader:’ Dawson’s teammates share memories of legendary Chiefs QB
Advocates sue to block Missouri voter photo ID law
Len Dawson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987, and his No. 16 has been...
Len Dawson, Chiefs Super Bowl winning QB and longtime broadcaster, dies at 87