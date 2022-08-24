Center School District adds metal detectors, clear backpack rule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Days after a gunman opened fire inside a Uvalde, Texas elementary school this May, flowers rested outside honoring the 19 lives lost that day.

In Kansas City, Dr. Yolanda Cargile says that was the catalyst for the Center School District taking action.

“As we hear about national tragedies that have happened across our nation, it’s just one more aspect to ensure that it doesn’t happen here at Center,” Cargile said.

New this year, students, staff and visitors at all three secondary schools will now walk through metal detectors on their way into the building.

The district installed six in all – each one with a price tag between $12,000 and $15,000. Fans at high school football and basketball games will be screened by them as well.

“I just want all parents and students as well as our staff to know that they enter a building each day with measures in place that adds another layer of security,” Cargile said.

Every student will also now have to use a clear backpack. The school is providing them for free.

“It makes seeing through the backpacks even easier,” Cargile said. “Students can get to class, get their breakfast and start their day without waiting in longer lines, because now you have to spend more time going through the backpack.”

Also among policy changes this year: students will have to place their cell phones in a locked box at the beginning of class. They’ll be returned when the bell rings, and students can use them in the hallways.

If you need to get a hold of your student during class, you’ll need to call the front office.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.