Blue Springs looks to grow their own teachers, offers $20,000 toward education degree

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs School District is looking inward as it seeks to fill teaching positions long-term, offering graduates money to get their college degrees and come back to the district.

Blue Springs Education Foundation’s “Grow Your Own” program is designed to recruit and retain its graduates as teachers in the district.

The graduates receive $20,000 to get their degree. Then they have to teach in the district for four years for that debt to be forgiven.

The first four participants in the program were given the funds, headed to college, got their degree, and now they are back home in one of the many classrooms as a Blue Springs teacher.

Emma Schmidt is officially in her first year as an educator as a 3rd Grade Teacher at James Lewis Elementary. She said the program helped immensely for her to leave college with little to no debt.

“It is a huge, huge wave of relief. My whole college career, even through Covid, I knew I had a job waiting for me,” she said.

Teaching runs in the family for Christina Durham. She’s also one of the four this year and she says teaching is her calling.

“I know that college can be an unknown time and just going into a different career field is just full of new experiences so having a mentor who helped me throughout the process - a mentor but also a friend - was my favorite part,” she said.

Seniors interested in the program have until February 17 to fill out an application HERE.

So far, two to seven recipients each year have gone through the interview process to be selected as winners.

