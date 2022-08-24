Activists in KCMO call for stop to violence, remember young shooting victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City community advocate is working on a project to help remember the many young victims of violent crime in the city.

Teresa Perry is a community activist and head of the Share the Love House organization. The organization does several things, including providing resources for the homeless, helping senior citizens and trying to cut down on the violence.

Perry and other community leaders have their eyes on Hibbs Park in KC to house a memorial to remember all the victims 14 and younger who have lost their lives to violent crime.

Perry said that, right now, they are working on funding.

“I’m hoping this memorial will be a tool used for therapy and just to help people,” Perry said.

If the memorial gets built, one of the names that will be added is that of 14-year-old Kevaun Hughes. Hughes is a recent addition to the KCPD’s tragic list of 108 homicides in the city so far this year.

According to police, Hughes was one of two people shot last Monday at 11:30 p.m. in front of the Top Spot convenience store in Kansas City.

The other shooting victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Sadly, Hughes died at the scene.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help the family right now as they grieve.

But Perry said, long-term, the memorial would help in remembering the legacy of Hughes and other young victims of violent crime who were forced to leave this world too soon.

“Maybe if they were to live, they could have been a doctor, a lawyer or something. So, to me, to remember these babies because they didn’t get to live their future,” Perry said.

At this time, police do not have anyone in custody and have yet to release any suspect information regarding the case for Hughes.

If you have any information on this case or any other case, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline.

If you would like to support Hughes family, you can follow this link.

