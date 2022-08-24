Aging & Style
2 people ejected in 3-vehicle fatal crash in Belton

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A three-vehicle crash killed a passenger Tuesday night on a highway in Belton.

Officers responded at 9:30 p.m. to Missouri State 58 Highway on a call of a multi-vehicle crash between Peculiar Drive and Powell Parkway. Two passengers had been ejected from one of the vehicles, with one of those passengers dying at the scene, according to the Belton Police Department.

Belton police’s Traffic Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash. The victim’s identity is being temporarily withheld in order to properly notify family.

Any eyewitnesses to the crash are asked to contact Belton police at 816-331-1500.

