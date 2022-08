KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 74-year-old woman has died after she had been rescued in a house fire Monday.

The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department stated firefighters and medical staff at the University of Kansas Hospital made “heroic and extraordinary efforts” to give her a chance at survival.

It is with a heavy heart to report that the 74 y.o female victim rescued from a house fire yesterday passed away. The heroic & extraordinary efforts of KCKFD firefighters & KU staff provided the victim with a chance to survive. Thoughts & prayers extend to her family & friends. pic.twitter.com/mHhx2IUpZ3 — KCK Fire Department (@KCKFDPIO) August 23, 2022

