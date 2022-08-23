Aging & Style
WATCH: Reactions by son of former Mizzou, Chiefs quarterback Chase Daniel are adorable

Preston Daniel is capturing the hearts of thousands with reactions to his dad playing football.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tears of joy. Sheer amazement at the scene of an NFL football field. Children sometimes remind you what sports are all about.

Preston Daniel, the son of former Mizzou star and Chiefs quarterback Chase Daniel, has captured the hearts of thousands with his impressions of watching his dad play for the Los Angeles Chargers.

As his father was being introduced to the SoFi Stadium crowd before the Chargers and Rams faced off for their first preseason games, Preston screamed and then was moved to tears seeing his dad run out of the tunnel.

“All the feels!! P-Man is finally understanding what daddy does for a living and started tearing up when I ran out of the tunnel last night!” Daniel tweeted.

The following week, Daniel’s wife Hillary brought their son onto the field, and Preston’s reaction was priceless.

Daniel is heading into his 13th NFL season, his second with the Chargers. He was primarily the Chiefs second-string quarterback from 2013-2015.

Prior to his professional career, Daniel starred at the University of Missouri, leading the Tigers to two Big 12 North division titles and a Cotton Bowl championship in the 2007 season. He threw for more than 12,000 yards and 100 touchdowns in his illustrious college career.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

