WATCH: Reactions by son of former Mizzou, Chiefs quarterback Chase Daniel are adorable

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tears of joy. Sheer amazement at the scene of an NFL football field. Children sometimes remind you what sports are all about.

Preston Daniel, the son of former Mizzou star and Chiefs quarterback Chase Daniel, has captured the hearts of thousands with his impressions of watching his dad play for the Los Angeles Chargers.

As his father was being introduced to the SoFi Stadium crowd before the Chargers and Rams faced off for their first preseason games, Preston screamed and then was moved to tears seeing his dad run out of the tunnel.

“All the feels!! P-Man is finally understanding what daddy does for a living and started tearing up when I ran out of the tunnel last night!” Daniel tweeted.

All the feels!! P-Man is finally understanding what daddy does for a living and started tearing up when I ran out of the tunnel last night! @chargers @NFL pic.twitter.com/8iz9Q1xdvK — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) August 14, 2022

The following week, Daniel’s wife Hillary brought their son onto the field, and Preston’s reaction was priceless.

After P-Man’s reaction last week…had to get him on the field pre-game vs the Cowboys! Check his reaction out…Thought he was going to start doing the worm! #BoltUp ⚡️⚡️⚡️ @chargers @NFL pic.twitter.com/z39pE8vhJZ — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) August 21, 2022

Daniel is heading into his 13th NFL season, his second with the Chargers. He was primarily the Chiefs second-string quarterback from 2013-2015.

Prior to his professional career, Daniel starred at the University of Missouri, leading the Tigers to two Big 12 North division titles and a Cotton Bowl championship in the 2007 season. He threw for more than 12,000 yards and 100 touchdowns in his illustrious college career.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.