Two people injured, suspect in custody following stabbing in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people suffered injuries Monday evening after they were involved in an aggravated battery incident, police said.

The Shawnee Police Department stated officers responded to the 13900 block of West 63rd Terrace about 9:30 p.m. and found a 29-year-old man had cuts on his face. Another man, a 60-year-old, had a minor stab wound on his arm, police reported.

Law enforcement was able to find a 51-year-old suspect a few blocks away and take him into custody, according to a news release.

Police said the 29-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for his injuries, while the 60-year-old man was treated at the scene.

The suspect’s name and charging information was not made available, as of Tuesday morning.

