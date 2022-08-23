Traffic delays along Red Bridge Road frustrate residents, nearby businesses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Construction at the intersection of Wornall and Red Bridge roads has been a frustrating process for some in the neighborhood.

Various improvements have been taking place near the Red Bridge Shopping Center for at least two years, the latest of which is a complete street project at Wornall. According to the city’s online description, the project will replace traffic signals at the intersection. It will also add curbs, new sidewalks, a multi-use trail and an additional lane to Red Bridge Road.

The city closed off Wornall in late July for 60 days to complete part of the work.

Laurel Cluthe lives just south of the intersection and has been frustrated by the ongoing construction, including the closure.

“We’ve been joking that we live in a gated community,” she said, referring to the construction barriers and cones. “Only the gates are orange and white.”

Nearby businesses have been frustrated by the traffic problems along Red Bridge during construction. Rebecca Huntsman, the owner of Caleb’s in the Red Bridge Shopping Center, said drivers seemed to be avoiding the area because of the projects.

“Traffic has decreased out there dramatically because people just go around,” Huntsman said.

Mayor Quinton Lucas posted his own frustration about the intersection on Monday morning. Noting that he was delayed in getting to a school appearance in Martin City, he wrote, “We gotta get Red Bridge and Wornall fixed.”

A city spokesperson said the contractor at the site is currently resolving conflicts with underground utilities. All lanes of Red Bridge Rd. are expected to open by late 2023, with the entire project completed in the summer of 2024.

