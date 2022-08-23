Aging & Style
Three people seriously injured following Troost high-speed car crash

FILE — A witness told police the Infiniti was estimated driving 100 mph at the time of the crash.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A witness told police a white Infiniti that crashed into another car Monday evening was driving 100 mph before the collision.

The Kansas City Police Department stated the Infiniti was driving south on Troost Avenue just before 6 p.m. when the driver lost control of the car, crossed the double yellow lines and struck a white Hyundai head-on at 54th Street.

The driver of the Infiniti was extricated and taken to the hospital, while two people inside the Hyundai were also transported. All three had serious injuries.

A witness told police the Infiniti was estimated driving 100 mph at the time of the crash.

Troost was shut down between 53rd and 54th streets for about two hours following the incident.

