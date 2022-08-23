Students in KCMO neighborhood cannot walk to school, must take bus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Walking to school is not an option for students who live near Maplewood Elementary School and Maplepark Middle School.

The neighborhood has been deemed unsafe for walking.

The restriction went into effect years ago after a student at Maplewood Elementary was killed while walking home from school in 2007.

Even if students can see the school from their house, they still have to ride the bus.

City council members have been out near 52nd Street and Fremont Avenue to put together a safe walking assessment, but the project cannot be done without the infrastructure investment.

Jason Withington, a parent we spoke with, said the price tag is $8 million and the council has not chosen to fund it yet. Withington has been advocating for this to be fixed since 2014.

“The kids are missing out. Walking to school is such an important part of childhood. Talking to your friends, plus the physical activity helps your mind get ready for the day. The kids are missing out, especially when you can see the school from your bus stop,” said Withington.

KCTV5 News reached out to the city to check on the progress of the project. They sent us this statement:

The Public Works Department is in active conversation with residents in the area around Maplewood Elementary School and discussed this at a Sidewalk Engagement Meeting on August 15. We believe the cost of the project is realistically somewhere between $3.5-$4 million to complete. New PIAC funding requests would need to go to the City Council for approval. The City receives many PIAC funding requests and council must decide between several competing projects. We are working hard around Maplewood Elementary and have two projects in progress around the school. We are completing a project on 52nd Street from Wheeling to Maplewood Elementary. This is scheduled to be completed by the end of the week. This also includes reconstruction of N Freemont from 50th to 52nd Street. Curbs, sidewalks, and some storm drainage are a part of this and should be done by mid-October. Currently, we are working at a rate never seen before to improve sidewalks in all districts. We have two future sidewalk engagement meetings open to the public to come and discuss future improvements with our team no matter where you live in the city. The Public Works Department encourages people to come and have their voices heard about sidewalk improvements across Kansas City. For more information about our sidewalk program please visit: https://www.kcmo.gov/city-hall/departments/public-works/sidewalks . . . Future Sidewalk Engagement Meetings: August 24, 2022 KC South Patrol, Community Room at Front Building, 9701 Marion Park Drive, KCMO 6:00 – 8:00 pm September 13, 2022 Wonderscope Children’s Museum, 423 E. Red Bridge Road, KCMO 5:30 – 6:30 pm”

