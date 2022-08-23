Students in KCMO neighborhood cannot walk to school, must take bus

Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Walking to school is not an option for students who live near Maplewood Elementary School and Maplepark Middle School.
The neighborhood has been deemed unsafe for walking.
The restriction went into effect years ago after a student at Maplewood Elementary was killed while walking home from school in 2007.
Even if students can see the school from their house, they still have to ride the bus.
City council members have been out near 52nd Street and Fremont Avenue to put together a safe walking assessment, but the project cannot be done without the infrastructure investment.
Jason Withington, a parent we spoke with, said the price tag is $8 million and the council has not chosen to fund it yet. Withington has been advocating for this to be fixed since 2014.
“The kids are missing out. Walking to school is such an important part of childhood. Talking to your friends, plus the physical activity helps your mind get ready for the day. The kids are missing out, especially when you can see the school from your bus stop,” said Withington.
KCTV5 News reached out to the city to check on the progress of the project. They sent us this statement: