Starbucks on the Plaza, where employees tried to unionize in January, closes its doors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - You’ll need to find a new spot for your morning cup of Joe if the Starbucks on the Plaza is your usual stop.

A sign on the front door Tuesday morning read that it is permanently closed as of Monday afternoon. The sign didn’t offer a reason for the store’s closure. It simply thanked customers and referred them to other nearby Starbucks locations.

“We would like to thank you for being part of our story and our community,” the sign read in part. “You are the heart of who we are at Starbucks. It has been a great pleasure to connect with you every day. We are very thankful to have played a role in your daily routine and that you have shared these moments of your life with us.”

It is the same store that tried to unionize back in January, citing employees being “underpaid” and “undertrained.”

In Kansas City, Missouri the Country Club Plaza store is filing for election! @CMRJB pic.twitter.com/0PXH282wzP — SBWorkersUnited (@SBWorkersUnited) January 31, 2022

A joint letter from 17 employees pointed to incidents like a leak that went unfixed for weeks causing an employee to slip and fall, and an ineffective COVID policy.

Josh Crowell was part of that organizing group. He said the store cited safety concerns for its closure after gunfire erupted in the parking lot last week.

“The logic does not make sense,” Crowell said. “We’re not safer not working here. We’re not safer not being able to pay our rent.”

Crowell says he thinks it’s a retaliation at the store’s attempt to unionize.

“I definitely believe that part of this is a union busting situation,” Crowell said. “I think Starbucks was tired of dealing with us having a tied election and decided to just shut us down so that way they don’t have to worry about it moving forward.”

KCTV5 has reached out to the district manager and store manager for this Starbucks location and has not received a response. We’ll update this story when we hear back.

