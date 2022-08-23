Overland Park fatal police shooting criticized in Washington Post documentary

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The 2018 fatal shooting of Overland Park teenager John Albers is the focus on a new 20-minute documentary by the Washington Post.

It includes a new 3D reconstruction of the shooting, which concludes the officer was on the side of the van and not directly behind the van when shots were fired.

It also analyzes the investigation, which cleared the officer of any wrongdoing.

“We took on this story because the Kansas City news media aggressively sought and uncovered the police records in this case, which you never see after a police shooting. Peering inside the police investigation, we found key steps missing and experts who looked at the case said the investigation was deeply flawed,” said Tom Jackman with the Washington Post.

The Washington Post interviewed 5 experts who are critical of the investigation pointing to a 6-day investigation and say the much of it blamed the teenager who was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Police were called to the Albers home for a mental health welfare check. When John tried to leave the house in a minivan, an Overland Park officer fired three shots. The minivan then did a U-turn, and the officer fired 10 more times. John was hit six times and did not survive.

The Albers family reached a civil settlement with the city of Overland Park for $2.3 million.

The Overland Park Police Department now offers more crisis training for officers.

