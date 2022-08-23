Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Overland Park fatal police shooting criticized in Washington Post documentary

John Albers.
John Albers.(KCTV5 News)
By Angie Ricono
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The 2018 fatal shooting of Overland Park teenager John Albers is the focus on a new 20-minute documentary by the Washington Post.

It includes a new 3D reconstruction of the shooting, which concludes the officer was on the side of the van and not directly behind the van when shots were fired.

It also analyzes the investigation, which cleared the officer of any wrongdoing.

“We took on this story because the Kansas City news media aggressively sought and uncovered the police records in this case, which you never see after a police shooting. Peering inside the police investigation, we found key steps missing and experts who looked at the case said the investigation was deeply flawed,” said Tom Jackman with the Washington Post.

The Washington Post interviewed 5 experts who are critical of the investigation pointing to a 6-day investigation and say the much of it blamed the teenager who was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Police were called to the Albers home for a mental health welfare check. When John tried to leave the house in a minivan, an Overland Park officer fired three shots. The minivan then did a U-turn, and the officer fired 10 more times. John was hit six times and did not survive.

The Albers family reached a civil settlement with the city of Overland Park for $2.3 million.

The Overland Park Police Department now offers more crisis training for officers.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE—John Wood, committee investigative staff counsel, at the House select committee...
John Wood drops out of race for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat
FILE
Kansas concealed carry application numbers decline in 2022
Generic.
Man who was fired pleads ‘no contest’ to arson at Leavenworth pub
FILE
$3.2 million available for rural first responders to aid in fight against opioids