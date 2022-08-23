Aging & Style
New 180,000-square-foot middle school opens up in Lee’s Summit after 2 years

By Joseph Hennessy and Shain Bergan
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - The new 180,000-square-foot East Trails Middle School in Lee’s Summit is open for 1,200 students after two years of construction.

The building on Southeast Bailey Road cost $72 million to build. The district bought land in 2012 for this new middle school they say is designed for collaboration and learning flexibility.

It’s on 50 acres of land that features a high school baseball and softball complex, a new gymnasium, and 36 classrooms.

This building has 6th, 7th, and 8th graders for this school year, but it is a model-test to see if they will continue that or shift grade levels around again.

The district also approved renovations at their other three existing middle schools to create additional space for programs like music and art to prepare for hosting 6th graders this school year.

Last year in June, the LSR7 Board of Education approved the East Trails name from a naming committee over East View and Sunrise acres.

After reviewing public submissions, a committee of parents, students, and staff recommended nicknames. The board voted on the “Bison” over Rattlers and Dragons.

