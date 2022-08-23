Missing woman with health conditions considered endangered

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in finding a woman believed to be endangered.

Margaret Thompson, a 31-year-old woman was last seen leaving the area of 31st and Main streets Monday morning at 5:30 in a silver Ford Fusion. The vehicle also had two other people inside who possibly go by the names Ashley and David.

Thompson, who is not from Kansas City and is unfamiliar with the area, was described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and glasses.

She has autism, along with several health conditions that require medications, police stated. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black pajama pants.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 911 or the Missing Person Unit at 816-234-5220.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.