Man who was fired pleads ‘no contest’ to arson at Leavenworth pub

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A man will be sentenced next month after he used Molotov cocktails to set a fire at a pub in March after his employment there was terminated.

According to the Leavenworth County Attorney, 23-year-old Troy Grimm Jr. pleaded “no contest” to arson in connection with what took place on March 22.

That day, there was a fire at the Towne Pub in Leavenworth at 513 N. 10th St.

Grimm had been employed by the pub and was fired that morning.

Leavenworth police investigated the arson, found Molotov cocktails at the pub, and eventually took Grimm into custody at his residence.

There, they found materials to make Molotov cocktails that were similar to those found after the fire.

The county attorney said the fire “caused no damage” because it was raining. No one was injured.

Grimm is set to be sentenced in late Sept. His mugshot is not currently available.

County Attorney Todd Thompson said, “We were lucky [there was] no serious physical harm or property damage. We’re grateful for the work of law enforcement.”

