Man shot and killed near homeless camp in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a man near a homeless camp early Tuesday morning in Kansas City’s Historic Northeast.

Officers were flagged down just after midnight at St. John Avenue and Belmont Boulevard by someone who directed them to a gunshot victim to the east, near a homeless camp. There authorities found an adult male shot and unresponsive. Officers performed CPR and handed the man off to emergency medical crews, who transported him to a nearby hospital. The man was later pronounced dead, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Detectives canvassed the scene to investigate the area and look for eyewitnesses, while crime scene personnel processed the scene for evidence.

No suspect has been taken into custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact KCPD’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. Callers can remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward up to $25,000 for an arrest in this case, police said.

