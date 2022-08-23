Man charged in connection with Independence double homicide

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - An Independence man has been charged in connection with a double homicide that happened Sunday.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 23-year-old Jayvon D. Rabb has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court records, Independence police went inside an apartment complex at the intersection of 14th Street and Scott Avenue after receiving a call about a fatal shooting.

When police arrived, they found two males at the scene who had already died.

According to an update from police, the victims were found in a vehicle that was in one of the apartment complex’s streets.

The update identified the victims as 21-year-old Deionate Hair and a 16-year-old. The minor victim’s name will not be publicly released. Both are from Kansas City, Missouri.

Three persons of interest were taken into custody at the scene and two others were taken into custody at a nearby residence a short time later.

The prosecutor’s office said that Rabb admitted to police that he fired his weapon at the 21-year-old victim, who we know who was Hair, while Hair was on the ground.

Prosecutors have requested a $300,000 cash-only bond.

The police department said the investigation is ongoing and that they are working to identify more people who were involved.

Anyone who has information and hasn’t spoken to police already is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

