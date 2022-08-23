Aging & Style
Lawrence woman to pay $7K+ for fraudulent Medicaid claims

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman will pay more than $7,000 to the AG’s Office and the state Medicaid program after she claimed she was caring for her beneficiary son while she was working as a nurse in an ER instead to fraudulently gather benefits.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Terri Lisa Schwager, 56, of Lawrence was ordered to repay the Kansas Medicaid program more than $5,000 for filing false billing claims.

AG Schmidt said Schwager agreed to a consent judgment approved by Douglas Co. District Judge Mark Simpson on Aug. 19. He said Schager agreed to repay the program a total of $5,085.62 in fines and $2,700.35 for investigative costs incurred by the Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division of the AG’s office.

Schmidt noted that investigators found Schwager served as a personal care attendant for her adult son, who is a Medicaid beneficiary. The investigation found between Jan. 1, 2018, and March 31, 2022, she had provided her confidential user information to her son who logged into the app 91 times to indicate his mother was giving him the help he needed.

However, investigators found that Schwager was instead working as an emergency room nurse in Olathe at the time the claims were logged.

Schmidt noted that the case was litigated by Senior Assistant Attorney General Eve Kemple of his office.

