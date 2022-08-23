Lawrence police share video of high-speed pursuit, arrest

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lawrence Police Department is sharing new body and dash camera video showcasing their officers during a high-speed pursuit more than three weeks ago.

Police say it involved a suspect in two separate homicides in Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police chief said that he’s sharing the video because it showcases how these chases should be handled.

Police said the pursuit with the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Rodney Ericson Marshall of Lawrence, started around 6:20 a.m. July 31.

They said it lasted for more than 15 minutes through residential and business districts of Lawrence.

“You are constantly evaluating the value to taking that person into custody versus the potential danger to the public. So, in this case: very little traffic, very few people around, up and about. So, that risk was fairly low,” says Chief Rich Lockhart.

The authorities said Marshall was a suspect in two separate homicides that occurred earlier that morning in Lawrence.

One happened in the 1100 block of Tennessee at around 1 a.m.

Police said that’s where a 53-year-old man was critically injured with gunshot wounds. He died after being transported to a Kansas City hospital.

Not long after, police were called to the 300 block of Northwood Lane. There, officers found a 43-year-old man dead at the scene.

Throughout the chase, police tried to stop the suspect several times with stop sticks and different PIT maneuvers. At times, Marshall even fired gunshots from his vehicle at police.

The chase ended on K-10 near Eudora, where police were able to arrest Marshall and take in the female passenger in the car for questioning.

The authorities said that the passenger cooperated with police and is no longer a part of the investigation.

Marshall was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder, as well as six counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Chief Lockhart said he is proud of his department, Kansas Highway Patrol and the surrounding area law enforcement for safely catching the suspect.

“We have all seen the same videos I have, where you get 20 or 25 people dog piling onto a suspect and it just doesn’t look good. It doesn’t go well. So, the way this was handled - in my opinion as a law enforcement veteran, 32 years - was exceptional,” said Lockhart.

Marshall is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Lawrence on Sept. 14th at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.