Kansas concealed carry application numbers decline in 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Recent legislative changes could account for a decline in concealed application numbers in Kansas for the most recent fiscal year.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Tuesday, Aug. 23, that the number of Kansans who apply for new concealed carry licenses declined in the recently concluded 2022 fiscal year.

Between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, AG Schmidt said his Concealed Carry Licensing Unit received a total of 4,544 new applications - down from 7,717 in FY2021.

Schmidt noted that the licensing program started in 2006 and in 2015 a legislative change allowed eligible Kansans 21 and older to carry concealed without a license.

However, Schmidt also indicated that the 2021 Kansas Legislature authorized a new provisional license for Kansans between the ages of 18 and 20. He said there were 305 provisional licenses approved in FY2022.

Schmidt also said that most Kansans who already have licenses choose to keep them active. He said 15,169 renewal applications were received during the past fiscal year.

While licenses are still required in most states, Schmidt noted that Kansas licenses are currently recognized in 40 of them.

“Many Kansans continue to recognize the benefits of obtaining a license, including our reciprocity agreements with other states,” Schmidt said. “We continue to work with other states to ensure Kansas licenses are recognized.”

The AG encouraged all Kansans who intend to carry a firearm to pursue the appropriate training opportunities. He also reminded those who choose to carry firearms to comply with properly posted signage and all applicable laws.

Currently, Schmidt said more than 81,000 Kansans have active concealed carry licenses.

