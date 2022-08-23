Kansas City police investigating Monday night homicide
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday night.
The police department notified the media just before 10 p.m. that a homicide had occurred.
They say it happened in the 5000 block of Olive.
No further information is available at this time.
