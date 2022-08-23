Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Investigation underway following fatal officer-involved shooting in Blue Springs

Generic.
Generic.(wcax)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway following a fatal officer-involved shooting Blue Springs.

According to Blue Springs police, it happened in the area of NE RD Mize Road and NE Sunnyside School Road. That is behind, or to the west, of the Walmart Supercenter.

According to the authorities, Blue Springs police were assisting Cass County deputies with apprehending two individuals around 4:45 p.m.

The driver kept going, however, and failed to yield to officers. Blue Springs police continued to follow.

The male suspect then stopped the vehicle, got out, ran, and went toward a duplex in the area.

As officers approached the individuals, the male suspect pointed what appeared to be a weapon at two officers.

The two officers then engaged that suspect and shots were fired.

The suspect who was shot died as a result. The other individual was taken into custody.

No officers were injured in this incident.

Missouri State Highway Patrol will be investigating. It is protocol for an outside agency to investigate officer-involved shootings.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jayvon D. Rabb.
Man charged in connection with Independence double homicide
John Albers.
Overland Park fatal police shooting criticized in Washington Post documentary
FILE—John Wood, committee investigative staff counsel, at the House select committee...
John Wood drops out of race for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat
FILE
Kansas concealed carry application numbers decline in 2022