Investigation underway following fatal officer-involved shooting in Blue Springs

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway following a fatal officer-involved shooting Blue Springs.

According to Blue Springs police, it happened in the area of NE RD Mize Road and NE Sunnyside School Road. That is behind, or to the west, of the Walmart Supercenter.

According to the authorities, Blue Springs police were assisting Cass County deputies with apprehending two individuals around 4:45 p.m.

The driver kept going, however, and failed to yield to officers. Blue Springs police continued to follow.

The male suspect then stopped the vehicle, got out, ran, and went toward a duplex in the area.

As officers approached the individuals, the male suspect pointed what appeared to be a weapon at two officers.

The two officers then engaged that suspect and shots were fired.

The suspect who was shot died as a result. The other individual was taken into custody.

No officers were injured in this incident.

Missouri State Highway Patrol will be investigating. It is protocol for an outside agency to investigate officer-involved shootings.

