FORECAST: Unseasonably warm until the weekend

Sunshine and warm weather will dominate this forecast period until rain arrives late Sunday afternoon. The days leading up to the weekend are expected to be unseasonably warm. Expect highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees at times. The warmest two days will be Wednesday and Thursday of this week, when afternoon temperatures make a run at 90 degrees. High pressure, which will dominate the Midwest over the next five days, will move east over the weekend. That will allow clouds and a few rain showers to arrive late in the weekend. Scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder are possible from the late afternoon hours Sunday through the mid-morning hours Monday.

