Two new facilities open Monday replacing aged NKC elementary schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - North Kansas City schools’ students are heading back to the hall Monday morning.

The district has a variety of updates including two new elementary schools. Two of the older schools are more than 60 years old, and needed replacements, so the district built Maplewood and Davidson elementary schools for a more modern and updated learning environment.

The district said Davidson celebrates diversity by showcasing its growing student population. Names of historic minority leaders are featured throughout the school with murals to highlight their culture. They have a new design with skylights to maximize natural light and have an outdoor courtyard for extra learning space and lunch.

The district said Maplewood has a design for a strong connection with nature, contemporary art, and themed graphics. It also has an outdoor courtyard and skylights to bring natural light in, something they say will enhance learning for kids that will impact a child’s overall health and well-being to improve their academic performance.

Briarcliff Elementary returns students after a year of construction including a new gym, updates to the cafeteria, and classroom upgrades.

The district says it has enough teachers and bus drivers but is still recruiting for more. They are looking specifically for math, science, and global language teachers.

NKC Schools is starting a career mentorship program this year connecting students to business leaders in the community. They’ll learn about resume writing, college prep, interview techniques and more.

