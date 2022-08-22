Suspicious package outside Overland Park Planned Parenthood deemed not harmful

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspicious package call closed a Planned Parenthood location Monday morning.

An employee of the Planned Parenthood - Comprehensive Health Center at West 109th Street reported the item about 8 a.m.

The Overland Park Police Department bomb squad responded to the scene and found the package was not harmful.

The clinic closed for the day following the emergency response.

Planned Parenthood released the following statement:

“Earlier today, our security team alerted local law enforcement to a suspicious package outside our health center. After a thorough investigation, the package was safely removed. To allow for the area to be cleared and processed by authorities, we made the decision to close the facility for the day. We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our patients and staff and are focused on providing care. We appreciate the quick, coordinated response by law enforcement.”

