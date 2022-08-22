Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Suspect in KCMO homicide, child abduction that led to Amber Alert turns himself in

Jordan Maurice Owsley, 27/Missouri Highway Patrol
Jordan Maurice Owsley, 27/Missouri Highway Patrol(ky3)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department has reported that Jordan Owsley has turned himself into law enforcement.

Owsley, a 27-year-old man, was identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Marvin Williams, as well as taking his two children Sunday afternoon from a location in the 1300 block of East 89th Street, leading to an Amber Alert being issued.

Owsley’s daughters were found safe at a relative’s house. His suspect vehicle was also found Sunday night.

The police department stated Owsley turned himself into police Monday morning and has been taken into custody.

Charges had not yet been listed.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

K.C. Wolf and Chiefs cheerleaders welcomed Kansas City Public Schools students back to school...
KCPS begins first year as fully accredited district in more two decades
KCPS begins first year as fully accredited district in more two decades
The clinic closed for the day following the emergency response.
Suspicious package outside Overland Park Planned Parenthood deemed not harmful
On July 1, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called for a special session of the Missouri General...
Gov. Parson to hold briefing on special session, tax cuts