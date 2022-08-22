Police: Suspect in homicide, Amber Alert turned self in at KCPD headquarters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department announced Monday that a suspect in a homicide and Amber Alert turned himself in at the police headquarters off Locust Street in downtown KCMO.

Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled Sunday’s Amber Alert after suspect Jordan Owsley’s two children were found safe at a relative’s home.

“Our department is working with other community agencies to make sure resources are available moving forward to get this family, children what they need,” KCPD Captain Leslie Foreman said. “It always is a relief to know that we have the person we believe was involved in custody. I hope that everyone breathes a sigh of relief that’s the situation and we are very thankful for that.”

A homicide investigation began when someone called 911 around 4 p.m. Sunday to report a shooting near 89th and Troost. Marvin Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not confirmed how Owsley and Williams knew each other but said they were not strangers. Owsley is considered a suspect in the deadly shooting.

According to investigators, when they learned Owsley took his 4 and 7-year-old daughters from the homicide scene, they requested an Amber Alert.

“We did have a caller that was able to direct us to the vehicle,” Foreman said. “We had several other calls from people who believed they may have seen something. Those are all perfect examples of our city stepping up and giving information.”

Police say the children’s mother was in the hospital Sunday but did not disclose when or why due to the ongoing investigation. It’s also unclear if Owsley saw the Amber Alert including his photo before turning himself in.

“Did he see his information? Did that have some influence or some impact? Quite possibly. What we do know had a direct impact is, of course, people calling in regard to the vehicle,” Foreman said. “Everything worked out as well as it could given the circumstances, with the children being safe and the suspect turning himself in.”

Once the investigation is complete, police will submit the case to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if charges will be filed.

