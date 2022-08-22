Aging & Style
Police to release video of pursuit, arrest of Lawrence man accused in double homicide

Rodney Ericson Marshall had previously spent time in prison, most recently in 2017 for possession of narcotics.(Kansas Department of Corrections)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence Police Department will release dash and body camera video of a police pursuit, shots fired and arrest of a man accused in two homicides.

On July 31, Rodney Erickson Marshall, a 51-year-old from Lawrence, was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Marshall was taken into custody after a police chase through Lawrence and K-10.

KCTV5 will provide a live stream of the news conference at 1 p.m. in this story.

