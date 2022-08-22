Police to release video of pursuit, arrest of Lawrence man accused in double homicide

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence Police Department will release dash and body camera video of a police pursuit, shots fired and arrest of a man accused in two homicides.

On July 31, Rodney Erickson Marshall, a 51-year-old from Lawrence, was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Marshall was taken into custody after a police chase through Lawrence and K-10.

KCTV5 will provide a live stream of the news conference at 1 p.m. in this story.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.