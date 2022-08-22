Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Police: Man shot to death at scene of child abduction identified

Marvin Williams died Sunday afternoon in the 1300 block of East 89th Street.
Marvin Williams died Sunday afternoon in the 1300 block of East 89th Street.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department stated a 38-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon after he was shot at the scene of a child abduction.

KCPD said Marvin Williams was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds at a location in the 1300 block of East 89th Street just before 4 p.m. on Sunday. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but Williams died at the scene.

Law enforcement indicated 27-year-old Jordan Owsley, a suspect in the homicide, drove off from the scene with his two children, 9-year-old Marlaya and 4-year-old Cassiah Owsley.

The abduction triggered an Amber Alert Sunday afternoon, but it was canceled hours later after the two children were found safe at a relative’s house.

The vehicle was found at a separate location but as of Monday morning, the suspect remained on the loose.

Anyone with information has been asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Zander Trainer, of Kennett, Mo., ninth in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Championships.
Kennett boy finishes 9th in USA Mullet competition
Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
Coroner: 3rd victim in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion dies
Hattie Saltzman, who was diagnosed with diabetes nine years ago at 16 years old, said has at...
‘Valuing our life’: KC woman with diabetes implores Congress to act on insulin cost
The district built Maplewood and Davidson elementary schools for a more modern and updated...
Two new facilities open Monday replacing aged NKC elementary schools