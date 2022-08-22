Pet of the Day: Callie

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This pretty girl is sweet as can be! She loves people and affection, and she enjoys being held.

Callie likes her “bird” TV time and a window with a good view of the outside world.

She is petite and it’s so hard to believe she was the mother of six babies.

Callie is a sweetheart and would love to find a caring home of her own.

