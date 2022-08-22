Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Pet of the Day: Callie

Callie is a sweetheart and would love to find a caring home of her own.
Callie is a sweetheart and would love to find a caring home of her own.(Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This pretty girl is sweet as can be! She loves people and affection, and she enjoys being held.

Callie likes her “bird” TV time and a window with a good view of the outside world.

She is petite and it’s so hard to believe she was the mother of six babies.

Callie is a sweetheart and would love to find a caring home of her own.

More information from the Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pam and Big Boy.
Pets of the Day: Pam & Big Boy
Sugar.
Pet of the Day: Sugar
Cindy has a lot of energy, but once she gets it all out, she enjoys hanging out on the couch...
Pet of the Day: Cindy Pawper
Dolphin will do best in a home without other dogs as she wants all of your love – but don’t...
Pet of the Day: Dolphin