Gov. Parson to hold briefing on special session, tax cuts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to hold a briefing to announce details on the upcoming special session and tax cuts on Monday, August 22.

The briefing will be held at 2 p.m. in the Governor’s Office.

During the special session, Gov. Parson has said he wants the legislature to pass permanent income tax relief and to extend key agricultural tax credits.

In July, Parson released what the special session priorities should include:

Extending the sunset on agriculture tax credits included in HB 1720 for a minimum of six years rather than two

Exempting certain agricultural equipment from state and local sales tax

Modifying the Family Farms Act to increase the number of small farmers that qualify for the program, and increasing the amount of loans available to the farmer

Both permanent tax relief and agriculture tax credits subjects will be addressed during a special session.

