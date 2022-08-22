Aging & Style
Gov. Parson to hold briefing on special session, tax cuts

On July 1, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called for a special session of the Missouri General Assembly to pass what he calls the largest tax cut in the history of the state.(Gov. Mike Parson Facebook page)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to hold a briefing to announce details on the upcoming special session and tax cuts on Monday, August 22.

The briefing will be held at 2 p.m. in the Governor’s Office.

During the special session, Gov. Parson has said he wants the legislature to pass permanent income tax relief and to extend key agricultural tax credits.

In July, Parson released what the special session priorities should include:

  • Extending the sunset on agriculture tax credits included in HB 1720 for a minimum of six years rather than two
  • Exempting certain agricultural equipment from state and local sales tax
  • Modifying the Family Farms Act to increase the number of small farmers that qualify for the program, and increasing the amount of loans available to the farmer

Both permanent tax relief and agriculture tax credits subjects will be addressed during a special session.

