FORECAST: Beautiful weather Monday as thousands of kids head back to school

High temperatures will reach the middle-to-upper 80s on Monday for most of the Kansas City metro.
By Greg Bennett
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure is still a dominant feature for the next several days but will slowly begin to shift out to the east by the middle of this week.

This means mainly clear-to-partly cloudy skies will remain. However, we will slowly build the southerly flow through the work week which will allow for a bump up in temperature and humidity. By Wednesday, upper 80s and lower 90s will be more common for us with feel-like temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s.

As high pressure continues to shift east, a new front of low-pressure system will develop out of the west and traverse through the central plains.

By the end of Saturday and Sunday chances for showers and thunderstorms increased to 40 percent.

This will continue on Monday, with a 30 percent chance for scattered showers and storms Tuesday morning of next week.

During this time, however, temperatures will drop back down to the low and mid-80s.

