Drowning reported at Hillsdale Lake Marina in Miami County

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) -- Authorities in Miami County are investigating a drowning at the Hillsdale Lake Marina.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Department said a jet ski rider was found unresponsive in the lake waters near the Marina.

Life-saving measures were performed on the individual on scene and they were taken to the hospital. The person died at the hospital.

The cause of death is still under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office’s investigations division.

An update is expected on Monday.

