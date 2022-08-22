Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Driver involved in deadly boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks faces charges

Roy Thomas Jackson, of Edwards, Mo., faces charges of BWI involving the death of another and...
Roy Thomas Jackson, of Edwards, Mo., faces charges of BWI involving the death of another and operating a motorboat in a careless or imprudent manner.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A driver involved in a deadly boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday is facing charges.

Roy Thomas Jackson of Edwards, Mo., faces charges of BWI involving the death of another and operating a motorboat in a careless or imprudent manner. A judge set his bond at $100,000.

Thomas McKown, 58, of Byrnes Mill, Mo., died at the crash scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patro investigators say the crash happened a little after 9 p.m. Saturday. The patrol says the boat driver “failed to keep a proper lookout,” and the boat hit a rock bluff in the lake’s main channel.

Medical crews transported Jackson and another on the boat to Lake Regional Hospital with moderate injuries. Investigators say Jackson’s blood alcohol content level tested .188.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic image.
Missouri sued by state’s League of Women Voters, NAACP
Jordan Maurice Owsley.
Police: Suspect in homicide, Amber Alert turned self in at KCPD headquarters
File - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at...
Lawsuit filed to knock recreational pot off Missouri ballot
The Lawrence Police Department has released dash and body camera video following a police...
FULL VIDEO: Lawrence police release video of pursuit, arrest of man accused in double homicide