Agada sparks Sporting KC to 4-1 romp over Portland

Sporting Kansas City defender Andreu Fontàs, second from right, celebrates with forward William...
Sporting Kansas City defender Andreu Fontàs, second from right, celebrates with forward William Agada (23) after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Portland Timbers Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — William Agada scored two goals and Sporting Kansas City cruised to a 4-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Sunday.

Agada gave Sporting KC (7-15-5) a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute. Andreu Fontàs found the net in the 40th minute and Erik Thommy scored two minutes later as Sporting KC took a 3-0 lead into halftime.

Agada polished off his brace in the 75th minute with his fifth goal of the season. He also picked up an assist on Thommy’s score.

Portland (7-8-12) avoided a shutout on a goal by Sebastián Blanco — his sixth — in the 90th minute.

John Pulskamp had four saves for Sporting KC. Aljaz Ivacic saved five shots for Portland.

Portland came in 4-0-3 in its last seven matches with Sporting KC. The Timbers have matched a team-record five-match winless streak set in 2019.

Portland set a team record for goals in a 7-2 win over Sporting KC on May 14.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

