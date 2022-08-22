Aging & Style
2 dead, 3 in custody following shooting in Independence

Two people are dead and three are in custody following a shooting in Independence on Sunday...
Two people are dead and three are in custody following a shooting in Independence on Sunday evening.
By Nick Sloan
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) --- Two people are dead and three are in custody following a shooting in Independence on Sunday evening.

Police say the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Sunday in the area of 14th Street and Scott Avenue.

Investigators remain on scene and are attempting to piece together what happened.

The victims’ identifications have not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

