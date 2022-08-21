Enjoy a smooth ride through the rest of the weekend. The evening hours will stay mostly clear followed by clear skies overnight. A very light north breeze is expected to send in a slightly less humid brand of air allowing temperatures overnight to slip into the lower 60s. Sunday will be a very comfortable day with sunshine in abundance in the morning hours followed by mostly sunny afternoon skies while a light northerly breeze holds area temperatures in the middle 80s. a very light heat wave will set up next week sending highs into the middle 80s early in the week followed by upper 80s to near 90-degree days by the end of the week. Rain will be in short supply until the weekend when a few scattered showers enter the picture. The rain is far from a sure bet so keep pouring water on your lawn and garden.

