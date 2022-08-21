Stolen dog found after near week-long search

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - Days after a car stolen in Mission, Kansas, was found, so has the dog that was in it.

Liz Robison’s 10-year-old Boston Terrier named Maybel was found Sunday and reunited with Robison.

“She’s just my world,” Robison told KCTV5 Wednesday.

The dog went missing along with the stolen vehicle at around 3:45 p.m. Monday, when Robison said she ran into a Hy-Vee to quickly drop off her prescriptions.

Mission police identified the suspect of the theft and a felony warrant was issued Friday in Johnson County for Timothy J. Best Jr.

Police said they have reason to believe Best is responsible for two incidents that happened moments before the carjacking, which involved thefts at Target and the U.S. Post Office in Mission. All three locations are less than a mile apart.

