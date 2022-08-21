Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Stolen dog found after near week-long search

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - Days after a car stolen in Mission, Kansas, was found, so has the dog that was in it.

Liz Robison’s 10-year-old Boston Terrier named Maybel was found Sunday and reunited with Robison.

“She’s just my world,” Robison told KCTV5 Wednesday.

The dog went missing along with the stolen vehicle at around 3:45 p.m. Monday, when Robison said she ran into a Hy-Vee to quickly drop off her prescriptions.

Mission police identified the suspect of the theft and a felony warrant was issued Friday in Johnson County for Timothy J. Best Jr.

Police said they have reason to believe Best is responsible for two incidents that happened moments before the carjacking, which involved thefts at Target and the U.S. Post Office in Mission. All three locations are less than a mile apart.

MORE COVERAGE: Following vehicle theft, Mission police look for missing dog

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE — A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night left one dead and three injured.
Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks leaves one dead
New U.S citizens from more than 90 countries were welcomed at Kauffman Stadium today for a...
Royals host naturalization ceremony for 500 new citizens
Kansas City Public Schools welcomes its students back from summer break with a three-tier...
Kansas City Public Schools starts classes Monday. Here’s what you need to know.
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
Police: ATV driver does doughnuts in Paseo median, suffers life-threatening injuries