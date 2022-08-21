Police: ATV driver does doughnuts in Paseo median, suffers life-threatening injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man who was doing doughnuts and driving erratically in a median crashed an ATV and suffered life-threatening injuries, Kansas City Police said.

KCPD arrived Saturday evening to the scene of a one-vehicle crash at 17th street and The Paseo.

The driver of a white Yamaha Raptor was observed flipped over a median. Life-threatening injuries from the crash came after he was ejected from the vehicle.

