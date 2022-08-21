Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Police: ATV driver does doughnuts in Paseo median, suffers life-threatening injuries

KCPD arrived Saturday evening to the scene of a one-vehicle crash at 17th street and The Paseo.
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.(KCTV5 News)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man who was doing doughnuts and driving erratically in a median crashed an ATV and suffered life-threatening injuries, Kansas City Police said.

KCPD arrived Saturday evening to the scene of a one-vehicle crash at 17th street and The Paseo.

The driver of a white Yamaha Raptor was observed flipped over a median. Life-threatening injuries from the crash came after he was ejected from the vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Public Schools welcomes its students back from summer break with a three-tier...
Kansas City Public Schools starts classes Monday. Here’s what you need to know.
FORECAST: Sunday temperatures to sit in mid-80s for most of KC metro
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Man critically injured in crash between SUV, motorized bicycle
The exact location of the quake was about 3 miles southwest of Imboden, Ark. and 35 miles...
3.1 earthquake felt at Missouri-Arkansas border