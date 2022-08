KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The second ever Great Balloon Glow in Kansas City took place Saturday evening at the World War I Memorial.

Hundreds of people brought their lawn chairs and blankets to watch the rows of hot air balloons fire up their burners.

Photos of the event can be seen below:

Hundreds of people showed up at the WWI Memorial Saturday evening for the hot air balloon display. (KCTV5)

