KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- One person has died following a shooting in Kansas City.

The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday in the 1300 block of 89th Street.

There’s no information about the victim at this time.

No arrest has been made.

This is Kansas City’s 106th homicide of 2022.

