Man critically injured in crash between SUV, motorized bicycle

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RIVERSIDE, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash between an SUV and a motorized bicycle Saturday evening left a 69-year-old man critically injured, according to the Riverside Police Department.

The department said police and fire services responded at 4:52 p.m. Saturday evening to a collision in the area of NW Northwood Road and NW Merrimac. There, emergency services found the 69-year-old male driver of a motorized bicycle with life-threatening injuries.

The 69-year-old male was rushed to an area hospital to receive assistance for his critical injuries.

According to Riverside police, the driver of the SUV was a 16-year-old male.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances leading to the incident. Both individuals are residents of Riverside.

