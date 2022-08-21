Man critically injured in crash between SUV, motorized bicycle

RIVERSIDE, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash between an SUV and a motorized bicycle Saturday evening left a 69-year-old man critically injured, according to the Riverside Police Department.

The department said police and fire services responded at 4:52 p.m. Saturday evening to a collision in the area of NW Northwood Road and NW Merrimac. There, emergency services found the 69-year-old male driver of a motorized bicycle with life-threatening injuries.

The 69-year-old male was rushed to an area hospital to receive assistance for his critical injuries.

According to Riverside police, the driver of the SUV was a 16-year-old male.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances leading to the incident. Both individuals are residents of Riverside.

