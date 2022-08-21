Lenexa police investigate after online sale turns into an armed robbery
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LENEXA, Kan (KCTV) --- Lenexa police are investigating after a Facebook Marketplace sale went wrong in the area of College and Pflumm on Saturday afternoon.
Police reported out to an armed robbery call at around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday.
The victim of the crime was selling a pair of shoes. The sale was made over Facebook Marketplace.
Both parties met at a gas station and the suspect took the shoes to his vehicle.
The victim followed the suspect to get the shoes back, but then the suspect pulled a handgun out and pointed it at the victim.
The suspects fled the scene. No arrests have been made.
