Kansas City Public Schools starts classes Monday. Here’s what you need to know.

By Greg Dailey
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thousands of students in the Kansas City area returned to the classroom last week, and several more will go back to school Monday.

Kansas City Public Schools welcomes its students back from summer break with a three-tier opening schedule put in place.

Tier 1 (7:20 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.)Tier 2 (8:20 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.)Tier 3 (9:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.)
Central High SchoolBorder Star MontessoriAfrican-Centered College Prep Lower
East HighCentral MiddleBanneker Elementary
Lincoln College Prep AcademyGarfield ElementaryCarver Elementary
Lincoln Middle SchoolGladstone ElementaryHale Cook Elementary
Northeast HighHartman ElementaryFaxon Elementary
Paseo AcademyHolliday MontessoriForeign Language Academy
Southeast High SchoolKing ElementaryRogers Elementary
James ElementaryMelcher Elementary
Longfellow ElementaryPhillis Wheatley Elementary
Northeast MiddleSuccess Academy at Knotts
Pitcher ElementaryWendell Phillips Elementary
Primitivo Garcia Elementary
Trailwoods Elementary
Troost Elementary
Whittier Elementary

Other schools have the following start times listed:

  • Woodland and Richardson Early Learning Centers — Full Day Sessions: Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–2:30 p.m., After Care 2:30 p.m.–5:30 p.m.; Part Day Sessions: Monday – Thursday (Early Childhood Special Education ONLY). Morning Session 8 a.m.–11 a.m., Afternoon Session 1 p.m.–4 p.m.
  • Success Academy at Anderson — 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
  • Missouri Option — Morning Session 7:30-11 a.m.
  • Manual Career Tech — Morning Session 7 a.m.–10:10 a.m., Afternoon Session 11:25 a.m.–1:55 p.m.

The half-day early release schedule for the upcoming year will be as follows:

  • Tier 1: 7:20-10:50 a.m.
  • Tier 2: 8:20-11:50 a.m.
  • Tier 3 9:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

The half-day early release schedule for Success Academy at Anderson will be from 7:30 a.m.-11:10 a.m.

Some schools in the KCPS district require uniforms to be worn by their students:

African-Centered College Preparatory Academy Lower Campus

  • K thru 2nd – Green polos & khaki bottoms
  • 3rd thru 5th – Red polos & khaki bottoms
  • 6th thru 7th – Black & khaki bottoms
  • 8th – Black Polos & black bottoms. Shirts are to be solid short- or long-sleeves. Bottoms can be pants, skirt, jumper, or shorts. No denim is allowed.

Benjamin Banneker Elementary, Longfellow Elementary, John T. Hartman Elementary, Martin Luther King Elementary, Primitivo Garcia Elementary, Success Elementary Academy at Knotts & Wendell Phillips Elementary

  • Solid white or navy blue short or long-sleeved shirt (must have a collar or turtleneck). Tan (khaki) or navy blue pants, skirt, jumper, or shorts. No denim is allowed.

Border Star Montessori (Uniforms optional)

  • Solid navy, light blue, gray, red, green, or Border star polo shirts (must have a collar or turtleneck), white blouses for girls. Tan (khaki) or navy blue pants, skirt, jumper, or shorts. Denim jeans or shorts on Fridays with a school spirit shirt.

Harold Holliday, Sr. Montessori (Uniforms optional)

  • Solid red, navy, light blue short or long-sleeved shirts (must have a collar or turtleneck), white blouses for girls. Tan (khaki) or navy blue pants, skirt, jumper, or shorts. Denim jeans or shorts on Fridays with a school spirit shirt.

KCPS also listed supplies required for each student’s grade. The full breakdown can be found below.

