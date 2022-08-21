Kansas City Public Schools starts classes Monday. Here’s what you need to know.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thousands of students in the Kansas City area returned to the classroom last week, and several more will go back to school Monday.

Kansas City Public Schools welcomes its students back from summer break with a three-tier opening schedule put in place.

Tier 1 (7:20 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.) Tier 2 (8:20 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.) Tier 3 (9:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.) Central High School Border Star Montessori African-Centered College Prep Lower East High Central Middle Banneker Elementary Lincoln College Prep Academy Garfield Elementary Carver Elementary Lincoln Middle School Gladstone Elementary Hale Cook Elementary Northeast High Hartman Elementary Faxon Elementary Paseo Academy Holliday Montessori Foreign Language Academy Southeast High School King Elementary Rogers Elementary James Elementary Melcher Elementary Longfellow Elementary Phillis Wheatley Elementary Northeast Middle Success Academy at Knotts Pitcher Elementary Wendell Phillips Elementary Primitivo Garcia Elementary Trailwoods Elementary Troost Elementary Whittier Elementary

Other schools have the following start times listed:

Woodland and Richardson Early Learning Centers — Full Day Sessions: Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–2:30 p.m., After Care 2:30 p.m.–5:30 p.m.; Part Day Sessions: Monday – Thursday (Early Childhood Special Education ONLY). Morning Session 8 a.m.–11 a.m., Afternoon Session 1 p.m.–4 p.m.

Success Academy at Anderson — 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Missouri Option — Morning Session 7:30-11 a.m.

Manual Career Tech — Morning Session 7 a.m.–10:10 a.m., Afternoon Session 11:25 a.m.–1:55 p.m.

The half-day early release schedule for the upcoming year will be as follows:

Tier 1: 7:20-10:50 a.m.

Tier 2: 8:20-11:50 a.m.

Tier 3 9:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

The half-day early release schedule for Success Academy at Anderson will be from 7:30 a.m.-11:10 a.m.

Some schools in the KCPS district require uniforms to be worn by their students:

African-Centered College Preparatory Academy Lower Campus

K thru 2nd – Green polos & khaki bottoms

3rd thru 5th – Red polos & khaki bottoms

6th thru 7th – Black & khaki bottoms

8th – Black Polos & black bottoms. Shirts are to be solid short- or long-sleeves. Bottoms can be pants, skirt, jumper, or shorts. No denim is allowed.

Benjamin Banneker Elementary, Longfellow Elementary, John T. Hartman Elementary, Martin Luther King Elementary, Primitivo Garcia Elementary, Success Elementary Academy at Knotts & Wendell Phillips Elementary

Solid white or navy blue short or long-sleeved shirt (must have a collar or turtleneck). Tan (khaki) or navy blue pants, skirt, jumper, or shorts. No denim is allowed.

Border Star Montessori (Uniforms optional)

Solid navy, light blue, gray, red, green, or Border star polo shirts (must have a collar or turtleneck), white blouses for girls. Tan (khaki) or navy blue pants, skirt, jumper, or shorts. Denim jeans or shorts on Fridays with a school spirit shirt.

Harold Holliday, Sr. Montessori (Uniforms optional)

Solid red, navy, light blue short or long-sleeved shirts (must have a collar or turtleneck), white blouses for girls. Tan (khaki) or navy blue pants, skirt, jumper, or shorts. Denim jeans or shorts on Fridays with a school spirit shirt.

KCPS also listed supplies required for each student’s grade. The full breakdown can be found below.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.