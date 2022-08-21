Aging & Style
K-State basketball lands another transfer

Anthony Thomas
Anthony Thomas(Tallahassee Community College)
By Alex Carter
Aug. 21, 2022
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Jerome Tang continues to add to his roster heading into the season.

Anthony Thomas, a 6′7′'guard who last played for Tallahassee Community College in the 2021-2022 season, took to Twitter on Sunday to announce he will be transferring to Kansas State. Thomas, from Silver Springs, Maryland, averaged 11 ppg last year while posting shooting splits of 42/34/55.

Thomas joins what is turning out to be an impressive recruiting haul for the Wildcats. Former Florida standout Keyontae Johnson committed to K-State on Saturday.

Wildcat fans will be able to get a peak of their new look squad when the take on Washburn in an exhibition game November 1 at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan.

