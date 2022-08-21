Guns stolen after cars broken into outside KCI Expo Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several guns were stolen this weekend from the parking lot of the KCI Expo Center.

The thefts were reported to police around 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, but it’s unknown when exactly they occurred.

Eight vehicles were broken into. In some cases, glass windows of the vehicles were shattered in order for the thief or thieves to steal the items.

A total of eight guns were reported missing, police said. Ammunition was also taken.

The KCI Expo Center was hosting a gun show this weekend.

