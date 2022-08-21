Former K-State QB Skylar Thompson excelling in preseason

MIAMI, Fla. (KCTV) - Preseason football has provided the stage for former Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson to shine. In two games with the Miami Dolphins, Thompson has been efficient and effective.

Thompson, a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, played extensively during the Dolphins’ first two preseason games. In games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders, he’s completed 29-of-38 passes for 347 yards and two touchdowns.

The 25-year-old is currently the third-string quarterback for Miami, sitting behind starter Tua Tagovailoa and notable backup Teddy Bridgewater.

NFL teams will make their next cuts Tuesday, Aug. 23 shortening rosters from 85 to 80 before the 3 p.m. deadline. A week later, Thompson will hope to make the Dolphins’ final 53-man roster or find a spot on the team’s practice squad.

