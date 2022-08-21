FORECAST: Mainly sunny to partly sunny skies for Sunday

For the next several days, high pressure will be our dominant feature within the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere. This means we will suppress moisture lifting into the atmosphere and allow for a dryer pattern to take over. Mainly sunny to partly sunny skies will be coming through today and clear through the work week with very little to no chance of wet weather. High pressure does move slowly to the east through next week which will aid in more of a southerly flow with our wind by Wednesday. This will increase heat and humidity in the area. High temperatures are expected to rise another 5° above where we’re expected this afternoon. This means upper 80s and lower 90s will be expected Wednesday through Friday. Once we enter our next weekend, chances for storms return. At this time, the wet weather models are scattered but leaning toward confidence for the use of umbrellas. So for now, rain chances are at 30% starting next Saturday and will continue into the following work week.

