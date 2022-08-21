Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

FORECAST: Mainly sunny to partly sunny skies for Sunday

Climbing temperatures are expected in Kansas City next week.
Climbing temperatures are expected in Kansas City next week.(KCTV5)
By Greg Bennett
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For the next several days, high pressure will be our dominant feature within the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere. This means we will suppress moisture lifting into the atmosphere and allow for a dryer pattern to take over. Mainly sunny to partly sunny skies will be coming through today and clear through the work week with very little to no chance of wet weather. High pressure does move slowly to the east through next week which will aid in more of a southerly flow with our wind by Wednesday. This will increase heat and humidity in the area. High temperatures are expected to rise another 5° above where we’re expected this afternoon. This means upper 80s and lower 90s will be expected Wednesday through Friday. Once we enter our next weekend, chances for storms return. At this time, the wet weather models are scattered but leaning toward confidence for the use of umbrellas. So for now, rain chances are at 30% starting next Saturday and will continue into the following work week.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A very light north breeze is expected to send in a slightly less humid brand of air allowing...
FORECAST: A beautiful Sunday, chances of rain slim until late next week
A very light north breeze is expected to send in a slightly less humid brand of air allowing...
FORECAST: A beautiful Sunday in the forecast, rain in short supply until late next week
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Saturday
FORECAST: A beautiful Saturday with highs in the low 80s
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Saturday
FORECAST: Low 80s Saturday, with slight chance for showers